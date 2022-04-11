Met Office forecast for Greater Manchester makes way for warmer weather as April chill

According to the latest forecast for Greater Manchester, warm weather is underway, following a chilly start to April. The Meteorological Department has predicted that the temperature will start dropping this week before the Bank Holiday weekend.

The Meteorological Department says that there is a possibility of heavy rain in the afternoon on Monday. However, the temperature will feel hotter than the previous days and may reach up to 16 degree Celsius by noon.

Despite rising temperatures, Greater Manchester is unlikely to see much sun, with clouds and some heavy rain predicted for Tuesday and Wednesday. By Thursday, the temperature is likely to reach around 17C, with overnight temperatures also expected to warm.

