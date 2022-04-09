Metal Lords review: A Game of Thrones showrunner gets personal about music

In August 2019, just months after Polarization ended game of Thrones Airing on HBO, showrunners DB Weiss and David Benioff signed a $200 million deal with streaming giant Netflix. His eagerness to move on to other projects was evident by the end. throne‘ Run, but the stream of new content has so far come down to a trick. The two served as executive producers on the 2021 Sandra Oh-led miniseries chairbut new teen movie metal lords The first taste of the post is-throne Writing from one of them since the Netflix deal. Both co-executive produced the film, but the screenplay is a twenty solo project, based on his own adolescence spent playing in a high-school band. It’s a modest film, and an almost self-consciously low-key follow-up…