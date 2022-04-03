Meteor shower or Chinese rocket re-entry? Rare event light up skies of Maharashtra, MP | Latest News India

A blazing streak of light cutting through the night sky took skywatchers by surprise in parts of Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh as they speculated the unusual event to be a meteor shower. The pictures and videos of the activity were shared on social media on Saturday evening.

Astronomer Jonathan McDowell referred to the event seen over Maharashtra as a possible “re-entry of a Chinese rocket stage” that was launched in February 2021.

“I believe this is the reentry of a Chinese rocket stage, the third stage of the Chang Zheng 3B serial number Y77 which was launched in Feb 2021 – it was expected to reenter in the next hour or so and the track is a good match,” McDowell, who is an astronomer at the Center for Astrophysics, wrote on Twitter.

Suresh Chopade, president of Skywatch group,…