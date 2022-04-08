Metropolis Vs. Lance, for the Copa Sudamericana: results, summary, controversies and more

Grana finished goalless in Group A of the continental competition in her first UCV Olympic Stadium as a visitor.

Lanes did not pass the tie in his debut at the Copa Sudamericana: As a visitor at the UCV Olympic Stadium, a 0–0 draw against Metropolitanos de Venezuela, For the first date of Group A of the continental competition.

There were very few chances in the first half of the match. the local group generated the most dangerous, and They were due to garnet errors. In one play, Matias Pérez lost the ball trying to get out from behind: it was stolen from him and then scored by Carlos Sosa, although Fernando Monetti saved his team. Later, there was also a shot from Robinson Flores into the goalkeeper.

El Garnett reacts in the second half: He…