Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom has been placed on a 10-day injury list

The Mets placed starting pitcher Jacob deGrom on a 10-day injured list ahead of his opening day tilt with the Nationals on Thursday.

The New York ace suffered a stress reaction in his right shoulder bone at the end of spring training, so his appearance on the injured list to start the year doesn’t come as a surprise. Despite only being on a 10-day injured list to start the year, DeGrom would not resume throwing for at least a month, the team said. announced on 1st April

With fellow Cy Young winner Max Schaezer also missing Opening Day with the hamstring “hiccups” he suffered at the end of spring training, the Mets would roll with Tyler Magill in the first game of the season against the Nations .

As far as DeGrom is concerned, the tension reaction in his shoulder is the latest injury…