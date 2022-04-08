Mets Set for Open Season Against Washington Nationals

WASHINGTON — A lot is different about the Mets since 2016, the last time they made the playoffs. Rosters inevitably change, but the Mets’ overhaul runs deep. They have a new manager, a new general manager and a new team owner to name a few important figures – the last of that bunch is the biggest difference in the direction of any franchise.

The last decade for the Mets has been defined more by losses and drama than by victories and consistent success. The Mets, whose last World Series title came in 1986, have made the playoffs only twice since 2007. But again after a winter of change, recently one of the most anticipated seasons in the team’s history is about to start against the nationals. Due Thursday night in Washington, DC for more…