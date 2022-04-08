Mets Tyler Meagill shatters victory hopes at Nationals in Opening Day

Washington — Jacob deGrom, who?

It was a night that Tyler Meagile in DC will never forget. And second-year Hurler defied all expectations, in what was likely to be his first audition to take DeGrom’s place in the rotation until the two-time Cy Young Award winner was ready to return from the injured list. .

Magill played a total of five scoreless innings on 68 pitches (47 strikes), allowed three hits, dismissed six batsmen and did not issue a walk as the Mets scored 5–1 to the Nationals to open the regular. defeated by Season.

The 26-year-old Magill threw his five fastest pitches in the opening innings against the Nationals.