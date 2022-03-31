Mexico and the United States, the last two classified for the World Cup

Mexico and the United States celebrate the classification. The Mexicans won 2–0 and, although the United States lost 2–0 to Costa Rica, both made it to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and joined the other 27 teams that have already qualified. There are two exciting matches left in the CONCACAF qualifying round and teams are preparing for this Friday’s draw.

This Wednesday Mexico won against El Salvador at the Azteca Stadium and the guys led by Gerardo Martino sealed the classification. However they could ensure the quota was defeated by the United States in the first match of this FIFA date, which ended 0–0 after a win against Honduras and This 2-0 they can already enjoy a spot in the most important event…