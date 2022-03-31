Mexico finished second in the octagon and ranked Qatar; The United States lost but advanced to the World Cup

Mexico defeated El Salvador 2-0 and qualified for their eighth consecutive World Cup on Wednesday, finishing second in the group. El Trai was tied on points (28) to the surprise of Canada’s Concacaf. The Canadians lost 1–0 in Panama but finished first in the octagon due to a better goal difference.

For their part, the United States fell 2–0 in San Jose, Costa Rica, and thanks to its better goal difference, Qatar qualified for 2022, while Ticos held half the ticket that would be against New Zealand or the Solomon Islands. Playoff, a match that will be played on 7 June.

Uriel Antuna scored in the 17th minute and then Raul Jiménez scored 43 to give El Trio a victory against a very limited Salvadoran side. Antuna had gone to celebrate…