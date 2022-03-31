Mexico qualified for Qatar 2022: this is how the final octagonal CONCACAF was

At halftime, Mexico scored two goals (Photo: Reuters/Edgard Garrido)

Mexican team assured participation in Qatar World Cup 2022, After playing his last game against El Salvador at Azteca Stadium, trio took advantage of the location Qualified for the World Cup.

From the first half of the match he managed to seal his pass in the highest soccer tournament, thanks to his opening entry Uriel Antuna And later raul jimenezzoThe tricolor It was tied with Canada in second place in the CONCACAF standings with a total of 28 points.

Result of this last date fifa Concacaf countries are defined with a guaranteed ticket to Qatar 2022. At the end of the final qualifying matches, Canada, Mexico and the United States are…