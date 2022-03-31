Mexico qualifies for 2022 World Cup in Qatar

The Mexico men’s national team has officially qualified for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, continuing to date before the 1994 tournament.

Thanks to a win against El Salvador in their final CONCACAF qualifier Wednesday night, Mexico finished runners-up in the eight-team table and with a direct ticket to Qatar, behind group winners Canada and ahead of third-placed United States.

Mexico manager Gerardo “Tata” Martino said after Wednesday’s win, “It was something that I expected of us and it is something that we need to do. Now, what lies ahead is preparing for the objective.” ” “Tomorrow begins a completely different phase from the phase we are living in…


