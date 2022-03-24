Mexico-USMNT World Cup qualifier at fortress Azteca ends an era, and the fans are nervous

MEXICO CITY – As you drive down Avenida del Iman, Estadio Azteca looms over the horizon. From afar, it looks like a hulking birthday cake was dropped in Mexico City’s Santa Ursala neighborhood. As you get closer, the concrete support looks like a collective arms of Mexico supporters, rising out of the ground at the rim of the venue. Once inside, the stands – despite their enormous size – give off a claustrophobic feel, and that exists without any fans.

On Thursday, the Azteca – which has hosted two World Cup finals in 1970 and 1986 – will welcome the latest incarnation of the team. Classic Between the men’s national teams of Mexico and the United States in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers. In many ways it feels like the end of an era.

World Cup Qualifiers so far…