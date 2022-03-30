Mexico v El Salvador livestream: How to watch El Tri in CONCACAF World Cup qualifying Wednesday, March 30

The CONCACAF World Cup qualifying cycle ends this week as each team has just one match left to play. All four matches will begin at 9:05 p.m. ET on Wednesday, as only half the teams are looking for qualification.

Mexico is one of those teams, and will face El Salvador, which has already been relegated from qualification. The contest will not be televised in the United States, but a livestream will be available to watch on Paramount+.

Mexico Vs. El Salvador

Date: Wednesday, March 30

Time: 9:05 PM ET

Channel: Univision

live stream: Paramount+Fubo TV, TUDN

Mexico, currently ranked third, are looking for a positive result against El Salvador to finish in the top three. Those top three places in the octagonal table will get…