Mexico vs El Salvador Odds, Pics, How to Watch, Live Stream: March 30, 2022 World Cup Qualifier Predictions

Mexico is on the verge of securing its berth at the 2022 World Cup as it hosts El Salvador on Wednesday. It is the final match day for CONCACAF to qualify for the World Cup 2022 with Mexico (7-4-2) taking several paths to Qatar. A win or draw would send Mexico into the Qatar 2022 pool, while a loss could do the same depending on the USMNT vs Costa Rica result. El Salvador (2-4-7) have already been ruled out of contention and will be out for their 10th consecutive World Cup.

Kickoff is scheduled for 9:05 a.m. ET and the match will be played at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City, Mexico. Caesars Sportsbook lists Mexico as the -850 favorite (risk $100 to win $850) on 90 Minutes…