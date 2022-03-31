Mexico vs El Salvador result: El Tri wins easily to book World Cup 2022 tickets

El Tri is almost there. After a long and arduous CONCACAF qualifying campaign that has raised more questions than answers, marvelous performances and inconsistent contributions, Mexico has a foot in the door of the 2022 World Cup.

Tata Martino needs either a win or a draw against El Salvador to make it to Qatar on his own terms, while the American result against Costa Rica will also do the trick.

El Salvador is out of World Cup competition but will look to end World Cup qualifying at the famed Estadio Azteca on a high note.

The Sporting News will follow the match live and provide score updates, commentary and highlights as they happen.

Mexico vs El Salvador Final Score