Mexico vs Honduras: Live Stream, Start Times, TV, How to Watch the World Cup Qualifiers

Mexico will continue its campaign towards World Cup qualifying with a matchup against Honduras on the road on Sunday. The visitors are coming out of a scoreless draw with the United States last week that extended their points streak to five games, going 2-0-3 on that stretch. They have 22 points from 12 matches so far during World Cup qualifying, placing themselves behind the USA and three behind Canada. Honduras continued to struggle in the qualifying matchups, failing to win a single win in 15 matches in as many competitions. They have just four points in qualifying from 12 matches so far, making them the bottom of the qualifying standings.

Mexico v Honduras (World Cup 2022 qualifying)

What time does the match start? Where can I watch it on TV? – Sunday’s…