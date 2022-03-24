Mexico vs. United States – FIFA World Cup Qualifier (3/24/22) | How to Watch, Start Time

It’s a difficult time for the US men’s national team, as the final window of the CONCACAF FIFA World Cup qualifiers begins on Thursday, and they face a major test as they head south to take on long-time rival Mexico. have to face.

The Yankees are tied with Mexico on 21 points in their last three games. They are 6–3–2 in qualifying action, after leading 2–1 in the last window in which the United States beat El Salvador and Honduras, while suffering a massive 2–0 defeat to Canada in late January. fell. The Americans have come in FIFA competition winning four of their last six matches.

Mexico is also posting a 6-3-2 record in the final round in the CONCACAF Qualifiers. Unlike the Americans, they did not lose their last three matches, although they…