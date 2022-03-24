Mexico vs. USA: How to watch & stream, preview of World Cup qualifier

The stakes are hardly high for the USMNT as octagonal play resumes, with a World Cup berth within reach but far from assured. They will enter one of the toughest matches in the Azteca at Concacafe, against a Mexico side that is level with them on the table, and only third behind them on the basis of the goal difference tiebreaker.
The USMNT have never won a WCQ at the Azteca, but if they can reverse that trend and produce results, the first step in their qualifying mission will be considered accomplished. A silver lining is that…