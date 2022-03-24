Mexico vs. USA odds, picks and predictions

on Thursday, America (6 wins, 2 losses, 3 draws) to visit Estadio Azteca in Mexico City Mexico (6-2-3) in the final round of the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifier. Kickoff is scheduled for 10 a.m. ET. Below, we preview Mexico vs USA Odds and LinesAnd make your best World Cup bets, selections and predictions.

Both the teams are in a good position to qualify for the 2022 World Cup.

While each have scored a total of 21 points and are second in CONCACAF behind Canada (the USA have a leg up on goal difference), they have managed them in different ways.

The United States has scored 16 and allowed 7, while Mexico has scored 14 and allowed 8. The result has been the last two times these national teams have met in Mexico, a 1–1 draw in 2017 and a 0–0 clean slate. 2013.

America beat Mexico 2-0…