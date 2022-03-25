Mexico vs. USA result: USMNT secures valuable point at Estadio Azteca with 0-0 draw in World Cup qualifying

United States and Mexico. Estadio Azteca. Level of points in the CONCACAF World Cup qualification table. Qatar ticket is still pending. There are only two games left after tonight.

Content Thursday was meant to be a memorable match in a rivalry that has offered more than a few classics over the years.

The result was far from a classic, but was nonetheless as valuable as the teams played a 0–0 draw. While the United States will regret a pair of big missed opportunities from Christian Pulisic and Jordan Payfolk, the result feels like gaining one point rather than losing two.

MORE: How can the United States qualify for the World Cup?

The draw also means the United States has played four matches unbeaten against Mexico for the first time in history, another step in bringing both sides…