Mexico vs. USMNT: Gio Reyna gives USA an attacking dimension they’ve missed during World Cup qualifying

The United States men’s national team played out a 0-0 draw at the Estadio Azteca on Thursday night without Weston McKennie, Sergino Dest, Brendan Aaronson and Matt Turner. They returned to the right wing with Eric Palmer-Brown after Reggie Cannon tested positive for COVID, leaving DeAndre Yedlin as the only right back on the roster. And in spite of all this, they should have won the match by missing two great chances in front of the goal. It was a classic example of Greg Berhalter’s next man up mentality and what the team achieved by rotating the roster during the Gold Cup, Nations League and World Cup qualifiers last year.

Overall, the game wasn’t any flashy with the USMNT, but…