Mexico vs. USMNT: SBI Match Day

The US men’s national team wants a fourth straight victory over Mexico in all competitions and knows it will move one step closer to securing a three-point World Cup berth (10 p.m., Paramount+) at Estadio Azteca on Thursday.

Gregg Berhalter’s side visit Mexico City, knowing that the race for an automatic qualification spot is left with only three matches to play. The Americans are tied with El Trai on 21 points in the octagon round from 11 matches played so far.

Reggie Cannon is the only player unavailable for Berhalter tonight due to a positive COVID-19 test.

Mexico under Tata Martino has improved in recent weeks and has put itself back in the picture to automatically qualify for Qatar 2022. Raul Jimenez, Hirving Lozano, and Jesus Corona…