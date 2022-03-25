Mexico vs. USMNT score: USA earn hard fought scoreless draw against El Tri at Estadio Azteca

The United States men’s national team went to Mexico in World Cup qualifying on Thursday with a 0-0 draw and a valuable point, pushing the team on the verge of qualification. With Panama drawing at home to Honduras, the Americans are on the verge of qualifying for the 2022 World Cup and could do so on Sunday when they host Panama in Orlando. A win in Costa Rica with only a devastating, seriously one-sided defeat would punch up their ticket, the only way to follow up on the day of the final match that they miss.

It was a muddy, tense and physical match in which both the teams had good chances. However, the two best chances were for the USMNT, with Christian Pulisic being denied in the first half by Guillermo Ochoa and by Jordan Payfolk in a shocking manner…