LATEST

Mexico vs. USMNT score: USA earn hard fought scoreless draw against El Tri at Estadio Azteca

Posted on
Mexico vs. USMNT score: USA earn hard fought scoreless draw against El Tri at Estadio Azteca

The United States men’s national team went to Mexico in World Cup qualifying on Thursday with a 0-0 draw and a valuable point, pushing the team on the verge of qualification. With Panama drawing at home to Honduras, the Americans are on the verge of qualifying for the 2022 World Cup and could do so on Sunday when they host Panama in Orlando. A win in Costa Rica with only a devastating, seriously one-sided defeat would punch up their ticket, the only way to follow up on the day of the final match that they miss.

It was a muddy, tense and physical match in which both the teams had good chances. However, the two best chances were for the USMNT, with Christian Pulisic being denied in the first half by Guillermo Ochoa and by Jordan Payfolk in a shocking manner…

Read Full News

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

652
BUSINESS

The Rock Project Under Armour Provides Up to 25% Off in Kohls
541
LATEST

Western Opening Movie for Crystar Has Footage Cut, But Only On PS4
477
BUSINESS

Nike Offers Sitewide Discount For Whole Week On Shoes, Apparel & Clothing
452
LATEST

Google Chrome ‘Incognito Mode’ Is Not As Incognito As You Might Think
LATEST

Keto Diet: 14 Healthy Sources of Fat To Enjoy On The Keto Diet
432
BUSINESS

Dish Confirms That It Will Become A Major US Mobile Carrier
420
LATEST

Huawei Launches Its Own Operating System Called HarmonyOS
408
LATEST

Top 10 Web Design Company New Zealand
395
LATEST

Asteroid The Size Of Great Pyramid Of Giza To Zip Past Earth Today
394
LATEST

Huawei May Challenge Google Maps Dominance With Its Own Mapping Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top