Mexico World Cup scenarios: How Mexico can clinch a 2022 FIFA World Cup berth during March qualifiers

Mexico have had a disappointing World Cup qualifying campaign, which has proved weaker than usual. Nevertheless, El Tri still has a potentially favorable outcome on the horizon.

World Cup qualification is within reach for Mexico with just two matches remaining despite finishing third in the qualifying table.

And yet, the general aura surrounding the talks of the Mexican national team is a matter of concern. They didn’t necessarily qualify – although that risk still remains – but instead the team slipped. Mexico no longer owns CONCACAF, with two losses and four draws throughout qualifying.

MORE: United States, Mexico share bad after 0-0 World Cup qualifying draw at Estadio Azteca

Still, domination is not required to earn a spot in the World Cup; Just enough points would be…