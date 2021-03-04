MHADA Lottery 2021: Online Form, Lottery Registration, Lottery Draw

Maharashtra MHADA Lottery Pune Registration | MHADA Lottery Online Form | Mhada Lottery Draw/Result | MHADA Lottery Pune Registration Schedule

Hello readers, Good news for all those people who belong to Maharashtra state. Today we have the information for you related to the MHADA Lottery 2021 such as how you can apply for it, what are the requirements, who can apply, how many flats are available, the price of the flats, and much other relevant information. Participants who are interested to apply can fill the online application form through the official website lottery.mhada.gov.in. Please have a look at the further stated session of this article if you desire to collect the information related to the scheme.

MHADA Lottery 2021

MHADA is a housing scheme released by the Housing and Area Development Authority, Government of Maharashtra for the people of the state. Desired applicants can apply for the scheme under four categories economically weaker section, the lower-income group (LIG), the Middle-income group (MIG), and the High-income group (HIG) category. Registration of flat will be done by online & offline both process. The Maharashtra government also wants to give out a huge number of apartment transversely state observations of MHADA in the upcoming years and the size of these flats will be good in size. Maharashtra government schedule to build 30 million reasonable houses for the weaker segment of the society created by state government authorities.

MHADA Bumper Lottery 7500 Houses

A scheme will be launched by Maharashtra housing and development authority to provide affordable houses to 7500 buyers. This announcement has been made by cabinet minister Jitendra Awadh. The draw of MHADA’s Konkan Mandal and Mumbai Mandal preparations are underway. Through the draw, the houses will be provided to beneficiaries through joint ventures and developers as MHADA does not have land. This announcement was made on the 8th anniversary of MHADA press association from the MHADA headquarter. The houses will be made available to the beneficiaries through partnership and plot accusation. Below mentioned are the locations and number of houses under MHADA bumper lottery:-

Number of houses Location of houses 40 houses Ghansoli, Navi Mumbai 821 houses Thane city 67 houses Vartak Nagar, Thane 43 houses Valiv Vasai 1185 houses Khoni Kalyan 1185 houses Gotheghar, Thane rural 1771 houses Bhandarli, Thane

MHADA Lottery Conducted For BDD Redevelopment

A lottery is conducted by Maharashtra housing and area development authority(MHADA) in order to allot apartments to the eligible tenants living in old structures in lower Parel. It is the most awaited redevelopment of Bombay development directorate Chawls. The construction of the building is not started yet. This resettlement project will be the largest resettlement undertaking in the country for 272 tenants. The lottery is drawn for the 5 hectare BDD Chawl plot which is situated at NM Joshi Marg, Lower Parel. Till the time their structures are rebuilt a transit accommodation will be granted to them. There are around 2560 residents who live in 32 chawls in this location. Till now around 607 tenants out of 800 tenants who are living in ten chawls have been recognised as the eligible beneficiary for resettlement.

S Nandgaonkar and Kesarkar are the first winners of the lottery. The draw is held at Housing Board headquarter in Bandra (East).

The chief minister of Maharashtra has said that construction will be of high quality and will be completed within the stipulated time. Within 15 to 20 days the Bhumi Pujan of the resettlement would take place.

This lottery has to be conducted in March 2020 but it was postponed due to coronavirus pandemic. The draw will also be broadcasted online on the official website of MHADA. Aditya Thakre, Aslam Shaikh, state housing Minister Jitendra awhad, Mayor Kishori Pednekar and other senior MHADA officers were present during the draw.

MHADA Lottery 2021 January Update

The registration for the MHADA lottery has started and the last date to register for this lottery is 11 January 2021. The Pune division of the MHADA lottery has received registration of 53,472 citizens for 5,647 flats in Pune, Solapur, Sangli, and Kolhapur districts. Out of 5,647 flats, 5,217 flats are situated in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad City. The Online Lottery will be announced on 22 January 2021 at Nehru memorial hall. After that MHADA will help in arranging loans from the banks for the beneficiaries so that they can purchase flats. After the announcement of Online Lottery camps will be held at the offices of MHADA. Through these camps, required documents will be collected from the selected citizens. These camps will be held at Mhalunge and Pimpri-Chinchwad offices. In these camps, the representatives of banks will also be present in order to give loans to the beneficiaries.

For this purpose, MHADA officials have conducted meetings with various nationalized and private sector banks. Since the registration for the MHADA lottery has started 1,91,349 citizens have visited the official website of MHADA and out of these citizens, 53,472 citizens have completed the registration process. The flats under the MHADA lottery will be available at affordable rates.

Highlights of MHADA Lottery 2021

Article about MHADA

Lottery Name of the department Housing and Area Development Authority Announced in Maharashtra state Launched for People of the state The commencement date of application 10th December 2020 Last date of application 12th January 2021 Application mode Online Type of scheme State government housing scheme Official website https://lottery.mhada.gov.in/

MHADA Pune Lottery Schedule PDF

MHADA Lottery Online Registration Begins

As you all know that every year Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) provides affordable homes to the middle-income group and low-income group citizens of Pune. This allotment is done through a lottery system. All those applicants whose names appear in this lottery are required to submit all the important documents before the authority. This year the number of flats that are available are 5,579 and 68 plots. The registration process for the MHADA lottery is starting from 10th December 2020 from 2:30 p.m. After the registration process ends a lucky draw will be held and all those people whose name appears in this draw will be announced on 22 January 2021. All those candidates who are interested in applying for the MHADA lottery are requested to visit the official website and fill up the application form.

MHADA Lottery Pune Registration Schedule

Schedule Date Time Registration starts from 10th December 2020 2:30 PM Online application starts from 10th December 2020 6:00 PM Last date to register 11th January 2021 5:00 PM The Last date of online application 12th January 2021 11:59 PM Last date of online payment 13th January 2021 11:59 PM Last date of RTGS/NEFT 13th January 2021 Till the working time of bank Draft list of accepted application will be published on 18th January 2021 6:00 PM Final list of accepted application will be published on 20th January 2021 12:00 PM Names of successful applicants in the draw will be published on 22nd January 2021 –

IAY List

Type of Lottery Under MHADA

Mumbai Board MHADA Lottery 2020

Pune Board MHADA Lottery Scheme 2020

Nashik Board MHADA Housing Scheme Draw

MHADA Housing Scheme Konkan Board

Nagpur Board MHADA Housing Scheme Draw

Amravati Board MHADA Housing Scheme

MHADA Housing Scheme Draw For Aurangabad Board

Distribution Of Flats Under MHADA Lottery Pune

Flats Number of Flats PMAY Homes Mhalunge(Chakan)- 514 Talegaon Dabhade- 296 MHADA Housing Scheme Morgaon Pimpri- 87 Pimpri Vaghere- 992 First Come First Served Mhalunge- 1880 Dive- 14Saswad- 4 All Inclusive Scheme PMC- 410 PCMC- 1020

Recent Projects Under MHADA

Here’s the list of locations where the housing projects are

located:-

Shankar Nagar Chembur

Shastri Nagar

Chandivali

Powai

Ashokvan

Prices of Houses under MHADA Housing Scheme 2021

Category Flats Price of

house EWS 63 Under Rs 20

lakh LIG 126 Rs 20 lakhs -30

lakhs MIG 201 Rs 35 lakhs -60

lakhs HIG 194 Rs 60 lakhs-Rs

5.8 crore.

प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजना

Eligibility Criteria

Age of the applicants is must above 18 years

Applicants must be a permanent resident of the state

Applicants with Income Rs 25,001 to Rs 50,000 can apply under the lower income group (LIG) category, Rs 50,001 to Rs 75,000 can apply under the Middle-income group (MIG) category and Rs 75,000 can apply for flats under High-income group (HIG) category.

MHADA Lottery 2021 Scheme Details

352-S-NO-12-PART-AT-TALEGAON-DABHADE-PMAY

Scheme Code 352 Scheme Name S-NO-12-PART-AT-TALEGAON-DABHADE-PMAY Income Group EWS – ECONOMICALLY WEAKER SECTION Allowed Categories SC,ST,NT,DT,GP Total Tenements 296 Builtup Area / Plot Area 46.33 Sq.Mt. Carpet Area 30.67Sq.Mt. Base Cost ₹ 1148000 RERA Registration No. P52100019009

353-S-NO-215-3-SANGALI-PMAY-EWS-A1-TYPE-A

Scheme Code 353 Scheme Name S-NO-215-3-SANGALI-PMAY-EWS-A1-TYPE-A Income Group EWS- ECONOMICALLY WEAKER SECTION Allowed Categories SC,GP Total Tenements 7 Buildup Area / Plot Area 40.08-40.48 Sq.Mt Carpet Area 31.26-31.74 Sq. Mt Base Cost ₹801000-817000 RERA Registration Number P53100016715

354 -GAT-NO-238-1-239-KARMALA-PMAY

Scheme Code 354 Scheme Name GAT-NO-238-1-239-KARMALA-PMAY Income Group EWS- ECONOMICALLY WEAKER SECTION Allowed Categories SC,ST,GP Total Tenements 77 Buildup Area / Plot Area 41.05 Sq. Mt Carpet Area 30.05 Sq.Mt Base Cost ₹725000 RERA Registration Number P52600019626

Documents Required

Aadhaar card

Birth certificate

Domicile certificate

Driving license

PAN card

Passport

School leaving certificate

Voter ID card

Procedure to Seek Application For MHADA Lottery 2021

Here are the steps which applicants need to follow to seek application for this housing scheme:

First Step Registration

Appliers have to visit the official website of the Housing and Area Development Authority, Government of Maharashtra

First of all, you need to register with the site, click on the “Register” option, and create your account

option, and create your account Enter the asked details in the form along with the mobile number and generate OTP

Verify your mobile number to confirm your registration.

After the confirmation of the mobile number, your registration will complete.

Second Step Lottery Application Form

After the successful registration, the next will be to fill the Lottery Application Form.

Now under the Application Form, you have to enter 8 types of details- User Name Monthly Income Pan Card Details Applicant Details Applicant Address with Pin Code Contact Details Details of Bank Account Verification Code



Now Upload All the Required Documents in a particular section in JPEG format in the prescribed dimension.

After filling all the required details click on the Submit Button.

Third Step Payment

After filling the application form, the next step will be Payment of application form fee.

Kindly pay the required application fee as per given method such as Net Banking, UPI etc.

In the last after following all the step now take a print of the application form and keep it safe for future reference.

Procedure To Login On at MHADA Portal

First of all, go to the official website of Maharashtra housing and area development authority

of Maharashtra housing and area development authority The home page will open before you

On the homepage, you are required to click on the login Option

Now a new page will open before you will have to enter username, password and captcha code

After that, you have to click on the login

By following this procedure you can log in on the portal

MHADA Lottery Drawn 2021

On 22nd January 2021, the lottery for 5647 MHADA houses was drawn for the Pune division. Around 53000 applications were received so far despite the covid-19 pandemic. This lottery has been drawn at Nehru memorial hall in Pune and a session on YouTube was held by the authorities in order to avoid overcrowding at the venue. All the winners of the MHADA lottery will be informed through the text message and the applicant can also see the list of winners through the official website too. Through MHADA lottery houses are provided at affordable rates which are 30 to 40% less than the market price. This is the fifth lottery allotment of MHADA.

Procedure to check MHADA Lottery Result

Appliers have to visit the official website of the Housing and Area Development Authority, Government of Maharashtra

of the Housing and Area Development Authority, Government of Maharashtra From the home page of the website, you need to click the “ lottery result ” option.

” option. Click the View option and a new page will appear on the screen

Again click the view option as per your scheme code and category

The PDF file will appear on the screen with the winner name and flat number

Now you can take a print out of this MHADA Lottery Result as per your requirement.

Procedure To check MHADA lottery Waitlist

Appliers have to visit the official website of the Housing and Area Development Authority, Government of Maharashtra

of the Housing and Area Development Authority, Government of Maharashtra From the home page of the website you need to click the “lottery result” option

Click View option and a new page will appear on the screen

Scroll the page and waitlist will show after winner list.

Again click view option as per your scheme code and category

The PDF file will appear on the screen with winner name and flat number

Result for Mill Workers Housing Lottery 2021

Appealers who seek application for this lottery scheme can check the result by following few easy steps as mentioned below:

With the help of the internet, you have to go to the official website of Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA)

of Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) The Home page of the site will appear on the screen where you will see the “Lottery” option in the menu bar

Go to the option and the drop-down list will show on the screen

Choose the “Mill worker lottery 2020” option and this will take you to another page

Search “Click here to view Results of Mill Worker Housing Lottery March-2020 for Mill Code No.27-Bombay Dyeing Mill, 28-Bombay Dying (Spring Mill) & 52-Shrinivas Mill.” Link and click on it

Result & waiting list links will appear on the screen, click on the “View” option given in front of the Mill name or directly click the below-given link

The result will appear on the screen in PDF form, check your name in the list

MHADA Lottery Refund Policy

If the applicant is not successful in winning the lottery then

the concerned authority will refund the amount spent by the applicant. This

amount will be refunded within 7 working days. For Pune board scheme MHADA will

refund the application money for all the candidates who are not successful, in

the month of November. The refund process may run till the end of the month of

November.

Procedure To Check MHADA

Lottery Refund Status

If you have not received your refund of application money then

you can check its status by following the steps given below:-

Go to the official website of MHADA lottery.

of MHADA lottery. Now enter your username/application number and lottery event year

Then click on submit

Now you will be redirected to a new page where you can check the refund status

Click on the link which is on your screen and check the refund status

If Your MHADA

Application Money Is Not Refunded?

Sometimes the applicant does not get the refund amount on time. In this case, the applicant can contact the officials. The applicant can also call on helpline number that is 9869988000. The officials of MHADA will assist you and help you to get your money as soon as possible.

Winner & Waiting List of Mill Workers Mhada Lottery 2021

Helpline Number

For any query related to the scheme, you may contact on helpline number 9869988000, 022-26592692 and 022-26592693.

Helpline Number of Pune MHADA Lottery

The helpline number of Pune MHADA lottery is as follows:-