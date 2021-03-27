ENTERTAINMENT

Mi 11 Ultra Price In India Full Specification Features Colours Comparison & Variants

Avatar
By
Posted on
Asus AiO V241 Price In India Launch Date Full Specifications Features Configuration & Processor

Chinese language smartphone model Xiaomi is all set to launch a model new telephone quickly. This announcement has been acknowledged formally by Xiaomi on their official Twitter deal with. As per the reviews, the brand new telephone “Mi 11 Extremely” will launch on twenty ninth March 2021 at 5:30 PM (GMT) in China. This time Xiaomi has completed some new modification and up to date exceptional distinctive options within the model new telephone. The important thing spotlight of this telephone is that it’ll include a 5000mAh battery which can be made from Silicon oxygen anode that may permit sooner charging of the telephone. The battery can be skinny which is able to give the telephone a slick and basic look. One other key characteristic of the telephone is that it’ll include a brand new chip which will have one thing to do with the picture sign processor. Additionally, it has been confirmed by Xiaomi, that they may launch Mi 11 Professional together with Mi 11 Extremely in China. However, right here we are going to offer you all the main points concerning Mi 11 Extremely solely, so keep tuned with us, for the newest updates.

Asus AiO V241 Price In India Launch Date Full Specifications Features Configuration & Processor

Mi 11 Extremely: Specification

Mi 11 Extremely will include a 6.80-inch show together with a display screen decision of 1440*3200 pixels. The smartphone can be obtainable in two totally different storage variants. The primary storage variant will include 12GB RAM together with 512GB of inner storage whereas the second storage variant will include 16GB RAM together with 512GB of inner storage. Although it’s not introduced whether or not the telephone can be obtainable in several color variants however it’s anticipated that the telephone is likely to be obtainable in two totally different color variants, likely in white and black color.

The telephone will include a 50+48+48 megapixel, triple rear digital camera set-up with a entrance digital camera of 20 megapixels and can be powered by Snapdragon 888 Qualcomm processor whereas it should function on the Android 11 working system. The smartphone will include Wi-fi, Bluetooth 5.2 and GPS connectivity and can assist all 5G and 4G LTE networks. The telephone has a silicon-oxygen anode battery with a 5000mAh capability that may permit quick charging and can be to assist 67W wire in addition to wi-fi charging and in addition 10W assist charging. The telephone has a Sort-C USB sort and in addition has a 3.5mm jack and has two nano- twin sim slots with no reminiscence card slot for additional increasing the reminiscence.

Mi 11 Extremely: Value & Availability

To this point, no official announcement has been made by Xiaomi, concerning the worth and availability of the Mi 11 Extremely however it is going to be revealed shortly, after the discharge of Mi 11 Extremely on twenty ninth March 2021. And similar to many of the Xiaomi telephones, it’s anticipated that the telephone can be obtainable at varied e-commerce platforms quickly and the worth of the telephone can be anticipated to be fairly reasonably priced. We are going to preserve you up to date, until then, keep tuned with us.

Related Items:, , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
339
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
325
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
306
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
293
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
285
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
279
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside
262
LATEST

How and where to watch all Game of Thrones episodes online, full information inside
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
255
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
253
LATEST

NASA’s new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay
178
LATEST

Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top
x