Mi 11i Launched With Flat AMOLED Display, Snapdragon 888 SoC Specification Features

The topmost and most popular smartphone manufacturing company Xiaomi has launched its brand new tremendous smartphone with the name of Mi 11i and this smartphone is launched along with the smartphone named Mi 11 Lite, Mi 11 Lite 5G, and Mi 11 Ultra which was launched in the market through a digital event on Monday. The newly launched smartphone named Mi 11i comes with little differences and now the phone is launched in the global market and the key specifications of the phone are that it supports a flat display and also the company changes the design of the side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The smartphone supports dual speakers which are handled by Dolby Atmos. Stick with us to collect all the latest updates about this smartphone.

Mi 11i Price and Availability

The smartphone named Mi 11i comes with a price tag of Rs. 55,900 and this price is for the storage configuration of 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage and on the other hand, the storage variant 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage supports the price of Rs. 60,300. The smartphone supports the colour option of Celestial Silver, Cosmic Black, and Frosty White colour variant and now, the smartphone is open for pre-order in the market of Europe via all the official medium of Xiaomi channels.

Mi 11i Specifications Features Images

The smartphone supports several specifications and features which is that it carries dual-SIM which supports only Nano sim and runs on the operating system of Android 11 on top of MIUI 12. The smartphone supports the display variant of 6.67-inch full-HD+ with 1,080×2,400 pixels flat Samsung E4 AMOLED with an aspect ratio of 20:9 with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The smartphone supports the processor of octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC which is paired with Adreno 660 GPU with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

The camera of the smartphone is that it supports the setup of a triple rear camera where a 108-megapixel, 8-megapixel and 5-megapixel with the sensor of primary, secondary and tertiary with occupying the lens of f/1.75, ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 and f/2.4 tele-macro. On the front side, there is a 20-megapixel camera with the lens of f/2.4 for capturing the photos and videos.

The smartphone supports the storage of 128GB and 256GB UFS 3.1 options and the smartphone supports the connection of 5G and 4G LTE with Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth v5.2 with an NFC and Infrared (IR) blaster and a USB Type-C port is placed for charging the device. To preventing the smartphone from unexpected user there is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and also the phone supports face unlock. The smartphone carries the battery pack of 4,520mAh with the 33W fast charging and carrie steh doiemsnions of weight 196 grams. Stay tuned with us.