Mi 11X First Impressions: Premium Specs at an Attention-Grabbing Price

Xiaomi’s model new Mi 11 Extremely “superphone” and 75-inch QLED TV may be getting all the eye after final week’s huge launch occasion, however it’s the way more inexpensive Mi 11X that we’re going to be specializing in immediately. Whereas nonetheless comparatively inexpensive even by “flagship killer” requirements, the Mi 11X seems to be like an aspirational cellphone that gives up-to-date {hardware}, versatile cameras, and plenty of little touches that set it aside from the low-cost crowd. It’s priced beginning at Rs. 29,999 and goes up in opposition to the OnePlus Nord (Evaluation) and Realme X7 Professional 5G (Evaluation), amongst others. Right here’s a fast first take a look at what the Mi 11X has to supply.

You’ve got a selection of three colors, the pretty easy Lunar Whilte and Cosmic Black, plus a Celestial Silver choice which seems to be prefer it has a barely tinted gradient. The rear panel of my black evaluation unit is extraordinarily shiny and reflective, and picked up very seen fingerprints inside moments of pulling off the protecting plastic wrapper. Fortunately, a easy clear case is included within the field.

By way of design, there are some similarities to the not too long ago launched Redmi Observe 10 collection, notably the flattened high and backside, the fingerprint sensor on the aspect, and the structure of the digicam module. The Mi 11X seems to be extra sedate, although. Should you suppose it seems to be very acquainted, you may need seen protection of the Redmi K40, which launched in China a short while in the past, and seems to be just about the identical cellphone with a distinct model identification.

This can be a comparatively tall and large cellphone, because of its 6.67-inch display screen. The 7.8mm thickness and 196g weight make it comparatively straightforward to deal with, and the digicam bump just isn’t too pronounced. Whereas shiny, the rear panel fortunately isn’t slippery. There’s Gorilla Glass 5 on the entrance in addition to the rear, and apparently the corporate claims an IP53 score for water and mud resistance.

One of many huge highlights is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, which we’ve additionally simply seen within the OnePlus 9R (Evaluation) and Vivo X60 Professional (Evaluation), though each these telephones are significantly dearer. The Mi 11X is accessible with 6GB of LPDDR5 RAM for Rs. 29,999 however this variant appears slightly pointless since you may get 8GB for just a bit extra at Rs. 31,999. Storage is 128GB (UFS 3.1) for each, and there’s no microSD slot for enlargement.

One other main characteristic is the high-quality show panel. Xiaomi has gone with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ 120Hz HDR10+ panel. The corporate claims a powerful peak brightness of 1300nits, and 100% DCI-P3 color gamut protection. The panel can be mentioned to be energy environment friendly to assist prolong battery life. Whereas the outlet for the entrance digicam is surprisingly small, Xiaomi has as soon as once more added a silver ring round it which might be very distracting.





The Mi 11X has a extremely reflective rear panel manufactured from Gorilla Glass 5

Talking of that, there’s a 4,520mAh battery which appears about common for this phase. The Mi 11X comes with a 33W USB-PD charger and will be capable of cost absolutely in below an hour, based on Xiaomi. We’ll be testing battery life and charging pace in our full evaluation. Different noteworthy specs embrace Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, and dual-band GPS plus assist for NavIC. By way of audio, you get stereo audio system, Dolby Atmos enhancement, and wired and wi-fi high-res audio certification. Usually for a Xiaomi cellphone, there’s an Infrared emitter on the highest.

That brings us to the cameras – advertising takes a backseat right here since there’s no “quad digicam” or 108-megapixel primary sensor to boast of. As a substitute, you get a comparatively humble-sounding 48-megapixel f/1.79 primary digicam, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide digicam, and a 5-megapixel “telemacro” digicam with 2X zoom, which sounds similar to what we not too long ago noticed on the Redmi Observe 10 Professional Max (Evaluation). Whereas these specs do sound primary, we’ll have to attend for the complete evaluation with the intention to consider the standard of captured images and movies. Xiaomi does say that the Mi 11X has three mics for improved audio recording.

As for software program, Xiaomi ships the Mi 11 collection with its MIUI 12, and there may be some promoting and promotional content material. The corporate has beforehand promised that each one of it will disappear in MIUI 12.5 however we don’t have a launch date for that but.

We’ll dive into the final efficiency of the Mi 11X in our full evaluation, arising quickly. We’ll additionally consider its capabilities in relation to gaming, pictures, battery life, software program, and common ease of use. Until then, do tell us within the feedback part what you concentrate on this cellphone and the way it stacks up in opposition to the competitors priced under Rs. 30,000.

We dive into all issues Apple — iPad Professional, iMac, Apple TV 4K, and AirTag — this week on Orbital, the Devices 360 podcast. Orbital is accessible on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.



Affiliate hyperlinks could also be routinely generated – see our ethics assertion for particulars.