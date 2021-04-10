Mi AI Smart Speaker Price In India Launch Date Full Specs Review Images & Features

The topmost and popular electronic device manufacturing company Xiaomi has launched its brand new device with the name tag of Mi AI Smart Speaker (second generation) in the Chinese market. The device was launched on 9th April 2021, Friday with carrying similar designs and aesthetics which was in the previously launched first generation device but the new one supports some new features and specifications. The newly launched device comes with daisy-chaining and this feature is suitable for connecting two Mi AI Smart Speaker models at one time. Also, there are some physical controls that are placed at the top of the speaker with the support of a boxy, tower-like frame related to its antecedent. TStickw ith us to collect all the latest updates and information about the new device.
Mi AI Smart Speaker (second generation) Price
The new device of the company named Mi AI Smart Speaker (second generation) comes with a price tag of Rs. 2,300 and the official sale of the device will start from 16th April 2021 in the market of China. The device comes with a single colour variant which is in White colour and the company still not revealed that whenever they will launch this device in the Indian market.
Mi AI Smart Speaker (second generation) Specifications
The specifications and features of the newly launched device are that it comes with the speakers of 2-ich magnetic which gives the user a sound output of 8W and it supports the six microphones which catch the voice of the user from a long distance and also it supports the dual-band Wi-Fi with the support of Bluetooth for connecting the device to any other devices.
The Xiaomi company new device named Mi AI Smart Speaker (second generation) contains four buttons along with a mic mute button which is for privacy and there are two buttons which are for the change tracks and the one button of the speaker is for the play/ pause the music. Apart from this, there is a ring around the button by which the user can easily manage the volume through slide their finger on it.
The device carries Xiaomi’s IoT platform by which the user can easily connect the device to many other smart devices and in addition to that, the two speakers can easily be joined mutually to make a piece of hi-fi music listening background. The device supports the one-touch connection properties with the help of the Mijia app and also supports voice recognition. The audio device supports the dimensions of 211.6×88.2×88.2mm with a weight of 752 grams. Stay tuned with us.