ENTERTAINMENT

Mi AI Smart Speaker Price In India Launch Date Full Specs Review Images & Features

Avatar
By
Posted on
Mi AI Smart Speaker (Second Generation) With 8W Output, Voice Recognition Launched by Xiaomi | Technology News

The topmost and popular electronic device manufacturing company Xiaomi has launched its brand new device with the name tag of Mi AI Smart Speaker (second generation) in the Chinese market. The device was launched on 9th April 2021, Friday with carrying similar designs and aesthetics which was in the previously launched first generation device but the new one supports some new features and specifications. The newly launched device comes with daisy-chaining and this feature is suitable for connecting two Mi AI Smart Speaker models at one time. Also, there are some physical controls that are placed at the top of the speaker with the support of a boxy, tower-like frame related to its antecedent. TStickw ith us to collect all the latest updates and information about the new device.Mi AI Smart Speaker (Second Generation) With 8W Output, Voice Recognition Launched by Xiaomi | Technology News

Contents hide
1 Mi AI Smart Speaker (second generation) Price
2 Mi AI Smart Speaker (second generation) Specifications

Mi AI Smart Speaker (second generation) Price

The new device of the company named Mi AI Smart Speaker (second generation) comes with a price tag of Rs. 2,300 and the official sale of the device will start from 16th April 2021 in the market of China. The device comes with a single colour variant which is in White colour and the company still not revealed that whenever they will launch this device in the Indian market.

Mi AI Smart Speaker (second generation) Specifications

The specifications and features of the newly launched device are that it comes with the speakers of 2-ich magnetic which gives the user a sound output of 8W and it supports the six microphones which catch the voice of the user from a long distance and also it supports the dual-band Wi-Fi with the support of Bluetooth for connecting the device to any other devices.

The Xiaomi company new device named Mi AI Smart Speaker (second generation) contains four buttons along with a mic mute button which is for privacy and there are two buttons which are for the change tracks and the one button of the speaker is for the play/ pause the music. Apart from this, there is a ring around the button by which the user can easily manage the volume through slide their finger on it.

The device carries Xiaomi’s IoT platform by which the user can easily connect the device to many other smart devices and in addition to that, the two speakers can easily be joined mutually to make a piece of hi-fi music listening background. The device supports the one-touch connection properties with the help of the Mijia app and also supports voice recognition. The audio device supports the dimensions of 211.6×88.2×88.2mm with a weight of 752 grams. Stay tuned with us.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
861
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
858
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
825
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
802
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
783
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
758
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
753
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
707
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe
668
LATEST

Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions – The Boston Globe
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
667
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top