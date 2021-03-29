Mi Band 6 Price In India Full Features Specifications Specs Launch Date & Review

ENTERTAINMENT

Chinese company Xiaomi is soon going to launch a brand new fitness tracker watch “Mi Smart Band 6” on 29th March 2021 at 7:30 PM (GMT) in India and also in other countries. This announcement has been made by Xiaomi on their official Twitter handle as well as on Weibo. The key highlights of the band are that the smartwatch is able to track for about 30 sports including outdoor games and also, some indoor games too. The price of the watch is also quite affordable. This new product of Xiaomi has some upgraded features and keeping in mind the taste of the consumers, the design of the watch is also kept stylish and unique. We will provide you with every single detail regarding the brand new fitness tracker watch “Mi Smart Band 6”, so stay tuned with us.

Mi Band 6: Specification

The watch will have a 1.1-inch display screen with 152*360 pixels of the band screen width and will come with a rubber strap and has the same design just like Mi Band 5. The watch is water-resistant and will be available in two models. The first model is the NFC model, and the second one is the Non-NFC model. NFC is a kind of wireless technology that will allow users to transfer data between devices. The NFC model will not be available for countries outside China. The smartwatch will have a total of 19 modes of exercise and will also have a spO2 sensor.

GPS feature is also built-in in the Mi Band 6. Also, keeping in mind the most important aspect in mind, which is time administration, the company has added Pomodoro Timer that will keep the notification on your smartwatch away for about 25 min. The big display screen gives the watch screen a larger look in appearance.  Another feature of this smartwatch is that it can be connected to various smart devices of Mi, that are present in our house.

As mentioned earlier, the watch has the ability to track 11 sports and also, it has other features for indoor games such as indoor ice skating, fitness and core indoor training and stretching exercise. So in total, the watch can track for about 30 sports including, badminton, table tennis, cricket, basketball, volleyball and others. With this watch, we can also set our alarms and also have other options like Pomodoro timer for time management purpose and we can also see the sleep data

Mi Band 6: Price & Availability

The Mi Band 6, fast track watch will be available at a price of Rs. 3000 for the Indian customers, which is quite affordable and also, the watch will be available at the official website of Xiaomi as well on other e-commerce websites, after its launching that will take place on 29th March 2021.  For the more latest update, stay tuned with us.

