Mi Scholarship 2021-22 | Apply online, application / registration form. Xiaomi india portal www.mi.com

Loading...

Procedure to apply online for Mi Scholarship 2021-22, Application / Registration Form, Xiaomi India Portal www.mi.com

Loading...

We are all familiar with the various electronic gadgets manufactured by the iconic multi-national company Xiaomi. Redmi is a sub-brand owned by Chinese electronics company Xiaomi. It offers a wide range of smartphones, laptops, home appliances and many other products. The Mi Scholarship is an initiative of Xiaomi India to support higher education of meritorious students, who belong to the poorer sections of the society. Xiaomi India awarded Upton 5,800 INR as a scholarship to selected students from India for classes XI and XII and undergraduate students as a part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program. In addition, the last date for submission of applications is 31 March 2021.

Loading...

Loading...

Please visit our latest article: Apply UP Online Voter ID

Loading...

Interested applicants can visit the official portal of Mi Scholarship 2021-22 and apply for Mi’s Scholarship Scheme.

Loading...

MI Scholarship 2021-22

This article explains the various MI Scholarship 2021-22, eligibility criteria of students, registration online, scholarship application process and documents required for MI Scholarship.

Loading...

How to register / apply for Mi Scholarship @ friend4study.com

Check out the online process for registering us Mi Scholarships online. To apply for the Mi Scholarship, applicants must first register themselves.

Loading...

Loading...

Go to the official portal of Mi Scholarship.

This takes the student to the home page.

Enter First Name, Last Name, Mobile Number, Email ID, Password and Confirmation Password.

Click on the Register button.

It then takes the applicant online to the page below.

Enter the OTP generated on your registered mobile number.

Copy the OTP and paste as shown in the corresponding field.

Please visit our latest article: Assam Congress Party Job Guarantee Scheme

Loading...

Loading...

After registering the OTP, applicants should click on the Verify OTP button.

On the next page, select Gender, State and Current Category.

Click on the update button.

It then displays the dialog box that appears You have successfully entered.

Click on the OK button.

Applicant should return to the home page and login with their username and password.

It then redirects the online applicant to the dashboard.

Scroll down the home page and click on Mi Scholarship.

Read all the instructions carefully and click on Apply Now button.

It then takes the concerned student to the registration page below.

Click on Start application on the same page.

The student then redirects the applicant to the registration form below.

MI Scholarship Online Application / Registration Form 2021-22

Applicants should see that some details were auto-filled.

Under Personal details section, enter / select date of birth, gender, Aadhaar card, family income and physically challenged status.

Under Permanent address section, enter / select address, state, district, city and postcode.

Click the Save and Continue button.

Under the education details section, select the current / interested class (11th / 12th) and fill the required details.

Under Family Member Details, click on Add Member and select Member Name, Mobile Number, Annual Income, Relations and Business.

Click on the Save button.

Applicants upload the required documents, bank details like bank branch name, account number, IFSC code etc.

Applicants should provide their Facebook profile and Linkedin profile details.

Please visit our article: PUBG New State Pre-Registration

Loading...

Loading...

Click the Save and Continue button.

After filling all the sections in the application form, applicants should click on the declaration checkbox.

Later he can click on the preview button to see the preview of the filled application form.

Continue and submit the application process and submit every detail right after it is entered.

Candidates should keep their application number and print out the application form for future references.

Note: Please note that the application process is for class 11th and 12th. In addition, applicants should submit their application forms on or before 31 March 2021.

Loading...

Xiaomi India Portal MI Scholarship

In this example, no application form is available on the official portal of Xiaomi.

However, Mi is inviting scholarships from students on Friend4study.com.

Applicant students can visit friend4study.com and register their scholarship application online on the portal.

If there is any official information, we will keep you updated.

MI Scholarship (11th / 12th) Eligibility Criteria

Let us see the eligibility criteria that an applicant should be eligible to apply for class 11th and class 12th MI scholarship.

Loading...

The applicant student must have an Indian nationality to be eligible for the MI Scholarship Scheme.

Students applying for the scholarship should be studying in class 11th or 12th.

Applicant candidate should have secured at least 70% marks in class 10th board examination.

Documents required for MI Scholarship

Locate the list of documents that an applicant must submit for the MI Scholarship application process.

Loading...

Photo Identity Proof (Aadhaar Card)

Passport size photo

Income Proof (Form 16A / Income Certificate from Government Authority / Pay Slip etc.)

Proof of admission (school / college / university ID card / bonafide certificate / etc.)

Current Academic Year Fee Receipt

Bank account details of scholarship applicant (canceled check / passbook copy).

Class 10 marksheet or grade card

Buddy4study Official Portal

Loading...

MI Scholarship 2021-22

How many scholarships will an applicant get under MI Scholarship for class 11th and 12th? Applicant students are eligible to receive an amount of Rs 3,800 under the MI Scholarship for class 11th and 12th. Loading... Are there any minimum percentage criteria that a student must secure to apply for the MI Scholarship Scheme? Yes, applicants should have a minimum of 70% in the class 10th board examination to get eligible for the MI Scholarship Scheme. Loading... Do I need to create an account to start applying for scholarship on the official portal? Yes, students must create a user account to be eligible for the Mi Scholarship Program. Loading... Is it mandatory to submit family income details while filling up the registration form for Mi Scholarship 2021-22? Loading... Applicants should provide family income details during the online registration form of MI Scholarship 2021-22. Loading...