MI vs KKR 2022: Big test for unsettled Mumbai Indians against Kolkata Knight Riders | Cricket News

Kolkata Knight Riders do not enjoy a healthy head-to-head record against the Mumbai Indians, having managed to win just seven of the 29 matches that the two had played across 14 IPL seasons so far. But the twice IPL champions will fancy their chances to improve on that when they take on MI again in Pune on Wednesday.They would also love to return to the MCA stadium, the venue of this game, where they had won all their six matches between 2012 and 2017.MI have kept their tradition of being slow starters intact, losing both their games so far. But more than the results, it’s the manner in which the side had lost that should have the team’s think-tank worried. In the first match against Delhi Capitals, they could not defend 177 runs, while in the second they failed to chase down 194…