IPL 2022

Cummins’s fiery innings, IPL’s fastest fifty

The 16th over was bowled by the all-rounder player Sams. Cummins scored 35 runs in the over with 4 sixes and 2 fours. KKR won the match with 24 balls to spare. KKR beat Mumbai Indians by 5 wickets.

Venkatesh’s 5th IPL Fifty

15th over Fast bowler Bumrah bowled the over…