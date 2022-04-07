MI vs KKR IPL 2022: Tilak Varma’s range of strokes leaves Ravi Shastri impressed, WATCH | Cricket News

Mumbai Indians have unearthed yet another talent and this time it is young left-handed batter Tilak Varma. The youngster from Hyderabad scored a fine unbeaten 38 off 27 balls against Kolkata Knight Riders in Match No. 14 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Wednesday (April 6).

Varma, who is in his debut IPL season, scored a fine 61 against Rajasthan Royals in the game played last week. “He has shown a lot of potential in both the innings he has played for Mumbai Indians. I am impressed looking at his wide range of shots- front foot, back foot, sweep,” Shastri told Star Sports.

“There’s a lot of variation in his shot selection. His composure, body language and temperament is very good for a young player. He’s batted very confidently. This player has the potential to go…