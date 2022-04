06 Apr 2022 10:01 PM (ACTUAL)

Mumbai vs Kolkata Live Score: Shreyas Iyer out

Mumbai’s short-ball strategy seems to be proving effective. Under this he got another wicket. Shreyas Iyer got out on the last ball of the sixth over. Shreyas pulled off Sams’ ball and the ball went straight into the hands of Tilak Verma standing at deep square leg.

Shreyas – 10 6 balls 2×4