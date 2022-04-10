MI vs RCB, IPL 2022

Hunger and frustration. This is what Rohit Sharma asked Mumbai Indians soon after their loss against Kolkata Knight Riders earlier this week. It was his third successive loss, but Rohit did well not to despair in his dressing room speech. He told his players more than once that there was no need to panic.

So, on Saturday, did Mumbai show that hunger, that desperation, to snatch those “little moments” that Rohit pointed out could reverse a poor start to this IPL campaign?