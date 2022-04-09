MI vs RCB, IPL 2022

MI vs RCB, MCA Stadium. The unlucky Mumbai Indians are looking for their first win of IPL 2022. In comparison, Royal Challengers Bangalore are having a good IPL season, and MI have lost all three games. Call it a piece of bad luck; Mi has a lot to offer.

MI was in a similar position in 2008, 2014, 2015 and 2018. The MI players have been doing very well, but their poor death bowling options cost them three games. The inclusion of Dewald Brevis is good for the batting unit but MI need a solid death-over specialist who can support Bumrah. If there was no death bowler, a spinner would have been helpful in the middle overs. Bumrah dismissed Kohli four times in T20Is; He will be given the same job again. Tymal Mills has become the most important bowler to dismiss Faf du Plessis. Bolt out…