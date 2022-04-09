MI vs RCB: Mumbai Indians face Royal Challengers Bangalore with season at stake | Cricket News

Struggling five-time champions take on

who have winning momentum

RCBIt is a season of change for Royal Challengers Bangalore. Change of guard with Faf du Plessis taking over as skipper, fresh talent, a new-look bowling attack and a middle-order that looks stable, courtesy the seasoned Dinesh Karthik and Shahbaz Ahmed.The changes notwithstanding, RCB have had some teething issues, which saw them lose a high-scoring opener against Punjab Kings before they found their touch and pulled off back-to-back victories.They will take heart and confidence from the twin wins when they face a struggling Mumbai Indians in their fourth match of the season.In sharp contrast, former champions Mumbai have looked a pale shadow of the competitive unit they have been. They have struggled in all…