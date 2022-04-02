MI vs RR, IPL 2022 prediction today: Who will win Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals match, Sports News

Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians (MI) will be looking to get back to winning ways when they lock horns with Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their second game of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Saturday. The match will be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai and will be the first game of the double-header on Saturday.

Mumbai Indians slipped to a 4-wicket defeat against Delhi Capitals in their first game after failing to defend a total of 177 runs despite being in control for the majority of DC’s run-chase. MI bowlers were taken to the cleaners by Axar Patel and Lalit Yadav, who took Delhi Capitals over the line comfortably at the end.

Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, won their first game against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) comprehensively by 61 runs to…