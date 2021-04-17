LATEST

MI vs SRH: Kieron Pollard hits Mujib ur Rehman's longest six in IPL 2021, see VIDEO

Mumbai Indians face Sunrisers Hyderabad within the ninth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. Mumbai have scored 150 runs for the lack of 5 wickets whereas batting first. Hyderabad must rating 151 runs to register their first win of the season. For Mumbai, captain Rohit Sharma (40) and Kieron Pollard scored an unbeaten 35 off simply 22 balls within the final overs. Pollard hit the longest six of IPL 2021 with the ball of Mujib ur Rehman throughout his inning.

Mujib ur Rehman, who got here to the seventeenth over of Mumbai’s innings, bowled the primary ball brief, on which Pollard hit a 105-meter lengthy six over lengthy on and despatched the ball out of the bottom. Pollard hit 1 4 and three sixes throughout his 35-run innings. Earlier, Royal Challengers Bangalore batsman Glenn Maxwell hit a 100 meter lengthy six in opposition to Mumbai. Barring Rohit and Pollard, the remainder of the Mumbai batsmen couldn’t do a lot.

Adam Milne is making his debut on this match for Mumbai, whereas the Sunrisers Hyderabad staff has made 4 adjustments of their taking part in eleven. Hyderabad have changed Virat Singh Abhishek Sharma, Mujib ur Rehman and Khalil Ahmed rather than Jason Holder, Wriddhiman Saha, Shahbaz Nadeem and T Natarajan. The Hyderabad staff has confronted defeat in each the matches they’ve performed to this point and that’s the reason the staff has come on the sphere with 4 adjustments.

