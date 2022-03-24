LATEST

Miami Dolphins acquire Kansas City Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill for five draft picks, give him four-year, $120 million deal

The Kansas City Chiefs traded six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Tyrek Hill to the Miami Dolphins for five draft picks: the 2022 first-round pick (No. 29), the second-round pick (No. 50) and the fourth-round pick, plus the fourth. — and the sixth round of picks in the 2023 draft on Wednesday.

The trade is pending a physical one, the Dolphins said.

The Dolphins are also offering Hill a four-year, $120 million extension, including a $72.2 million guarantee and $52.535 million upon signing, agent Drew Rosenhaus told ESPN.

The deal makes Hill the highest-paid wide receiver in NFL history. A total of $72.2 million is fully guaranteed at the start of the 2023 league year. The three-year total of the deal is $72.5 million.

For Hill, who was already under contract for the 2022 season, the net worth…

