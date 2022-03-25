Miami Dolphins Trade For All Pro Wide Receiver Tyreek Hill 5 Things to Know and Stats

The Strongholds changed their approach against the 2021 Chiefs compared to years ago. If he was expected to commit one of the most prolific offenses ever seen by Hill, Patrick Mahomes, and the NFL, he would have to.
So, Hill customized His game too. Facing two-high safeties at the largest rate in the NFL in a five-year period (54.8 percent), Hill found a way to produce at the same level with a very different route tree.
Patrick Mahomes said, “In pretty much every coverage he has two guys or two shadowing him, and he’s still opening himself up, taking hard catches in the middle of the field.” “He has really developed his game, and at the end of the day, whenever he gets into those man coverage situations… you can always hit him on top…