Miami Heat close to No. 1 seed in the East but season no success

The Miami Heat hasn’t had a successful season yet.

magic number for heat of miami 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. This can be achieved in a number of ways, but winning just one of your last two matches against the Atlanta Hawks or Orlando Magic will also get the job done.

At this point, it would be surprising if the Heat didn’t enter the NBA playoffs as the No. 1 seed in the East standings. Considering that prior to the season, not many had even a heat finish as a top 4 seed in the conference, this is a huge win for the team overall.

However, the Heat isn’t just about appreciating the regular season. It’s never been. Particularly for this core group, this season will not be successful until they are able to produce during the playoffs.

