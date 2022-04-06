Miami Heat’s Duncan Robinson Making Appropriate Adjustments to New Role

Duncan Robinson had 21 points, two assists and a rebound in the Heat’s major win against the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday.

Robinson went 7-11 from the three-point line, shooting 63.6 percent from the arc. There have only been four games this season where Robinson had a better 3-point percentage.

Robinson has adjusted from starter to reserve.

“The role and the participation and everything is looking different from night to night,” Robinson said. “That’s what you get when you play a good team with a lot of people who can do a lot of different things. For me it’s about wrapping my mind around that. It’s definitely not something that’s easy, per se. Everyone’s going through this and it’s a sacrifice when you come across such a good team that wants to do something…