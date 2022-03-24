Miami Heat’s frustrations boil over in Jimmy Butler-Udonis Haslem spat during loss to Warriors

MIAMI – Jimmy Butler and Udonis Haslem were yelling at each other, fingers pointed in different directions, some Miami players trying to play the peacemaker and Heat coach Eric Spoelstra floored a clipboard in despair. But slammed.

And that was not the low point of the evening for the heat.

The Heat fell 118-104 to the short-handed Golden State Warriors, suffering their second and fourth consecutive defeat in their last seven games—all of a sudden, Miami’s hold on top of the Eastern Conference is at its best.

Anger flared up on the Miami bench in the second half, when Golden State started the third quarter 19-0. During a timeout amid a flurry of Warriors, Butler and Spoelstra had things to say to each other. Then Butler and Haslem exchanged words, the two eventually…