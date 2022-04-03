Miami Open: Inga Swietake beats Naomi Osaka to continue hot streak

Iga wiątek has risen to the top of women’s tennis with her recent game, and that continued on Saturday. The Polish star defeated Naomi Osaka 6-4, 6-0 to take home the Miami Open championship.

The win is their 17th consecutive win, which includes 20 straight sets and 12 straight sets wins in the tournament’s final. This year, Wiątek already won the Qatar Total Open and BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells, making her the first person to sweep the first three WTA 1000 events of the year.


