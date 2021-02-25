Miami University vs. Western Michigan College Basketball Game Preview

Miami University Redhawks vs. Western Michigan Broncos Prediction and College Basketball Game Preview.

Miami vs Western Michigan Broadcasting

Date: Thursday, February 25

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Location: University Arena, Kalamazoo, MI

Network: ESPN +

Miami (10-9) vs. Western Michigan (4-13) Game Preview

Why the University of Miami will win

Western Michigan’s offense is dead, and includes a 65-56 loss from Miami a month ago.

Outside shooting isn’t all bad, but rebounding is a struggle – especially on the offensive glass – and simply no scoring punch. How bad is it The Broncos have not hit 70 in ten of their last 11 matches.

At the opposite end is Miami, who may not score a ton of points, but it is very good from field three to outstanding, and it does not reverse the ball.

Western Michigan’s defense does not force any mistakes – it is not capable of producing easy points.

Why Western Michigan Will Win

So what do the Broncos do right?

They are able to keep most games relatively low scoring and within range. They are great for exerting their dominance on outside shooters and for all their problems, they are not completely unhappy at times on the defensive glass.

It’s about shooting really well and reaching the rim somehow. Of the four wins, three came when the team hit 48% or better from the field, but…

What is going to happen

Western Michigan has made only 48% or more shots four times.

However, the Miami defense is nothing special – it has allowed it to play four of the last given four times to shoot 49% or better – and it has to play its fourth straight road game and sixth in its final seven dates. Western Michigan went into road games for a very long time, but coming back home in a loss to Kent State did not matter.

In the opening game, Miami would be just a little faster.

Miami vs Western Michigan prediction, line

Miami University 67, Western Michigan 63

Row: University of Miami-5, O / U: 135

Confidence of ATS out of 5: 2

Must see rating: 2

