Miami vs. Pitt College Basketball Game Preview: ACC Tournament

ACC Tournament: Miami vs. Pitt Prediction and College Basketball Game Preview.

Miami vs Pitt Broadcast

Date: Tuesday, March 6

Game Time: 2:00 ET

Location: Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, NC

Network: ACC Network

Miami (8-16) vs Pitt (10-11) Game Preview

Why would miami win

The Hurricanes have taken almost one run since mid-January through February 1 and two with just one win, but the team has a way to rise from anywhere and get out of shock – such as 77-75 over Duke win.

To do this, the team would have to shoot well – it is mediocre on a regular basis out of three – but it has shown the ability to do it all at once. On the other hand, Pitt is worse than three, does not force a set of mistakes, and cannot hit the free throw line.

Miami leads the nation among the least committed countries, but …

Why win

Miami can’t really shoot from outside.

It was a somewhat shocking performance, but it struggles to reach three to 30%. Pitt’s defense may not be anything special, but it’s great when teams come from outside.

Miami misses a lot, and it doesn’t clean up the dirt with enough aggressive rebellion – there’s a beast on the pit boards.

The Panthers have gone into a rough run lately, but it’s not all bad shooting, and …

What is going to happen

Miami does not shoot well, and it is not winning. Pitt is shooting well, and it is not winning.

Overall the Panther’s defense has been having problems lately, but Miami doesn’t have the pop or firepower to take advantage of the opportunity. It’s not going to be anything completely shooting-wise – it’s something you like, you have to go somewhere else – but Pitt will just be effective enough to move on.

Miami vs pitt prediction, line

Pitt 75, Miami 66

Row: Pit-3, O / U: 136.5

Confidence of ATS out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2

5: college basketball season from here

1: college basketball season before now