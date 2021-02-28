LATEST

Miami vs. Virginia College Basketball Game Preview

Miami vs. Virginia College Basketball Game Preview

Miami Hurricanes vs. Virginia Cavaliers Prediction and College Basketball Game Preview.

Miami vs Virginia Broadcasting

Date: Monday, March 1
Game Time: 6:00 ET
Location: John Paul Jones Arena, Charlottesville, VA
Network: ACC Network

Miami (7-15) vs. Virginia (15-6) Game Preview

Why would miami win

For all of Miami’s problems and issues, it has been strong on the boards, excelled at the free throw line, and is good enough off the field at times to stay in the game.

It was able to push Virginia Tech into overtime after hitting more than 40% from the field, and defeated Duke after hitting 53% of its shots. Virginia would be more than happy to break things down in time and keep control, but Cain would have to build everything.

The Cavaliers’ defense has killed the Skids in the last three games, allowing FSU, Duke and NC State to hit nearly half their shots. Miami will have to jump at that pace.

Why Virginia Will Win

Eventually, Virginia will be Virginia again.

It’s not shooting well, it’s not enough to stop teams from hitting the outside, and it’s not just playing like the team that was going through the season without any major blips.

Shooting is still fine, there is no problem getting to the free throw line, and there is no major fumble with the Hammer other than the defense getting hit.

Miami does not shoot so well on a consistent consistent basis that the final three teams are able to redo the Cavs.

What is going to happen

Virginia would eventually get out of its defensive foul.

Miami did not hit Florida State, it was not going to make 51% of its shots to do like Duke.

The Canes have not been against anyone on the road since returning Nek State in early January.

Miami vs virginia prediction, line

Virginia 74, Miami 57
Row: Virginia-15, O / U: 125.5
Confidence of ATS out of 5: 3

Must see rating: 2

5: regular
1: decaf

