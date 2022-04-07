Miami’s crypto craze on full display at the bitcoin convention

MIAMI (AP) – Thousands of cryptocurrency enthusiasts are gathering in Miami as the city builds its reputation as one of the prime places to develop blockchain technology, despite its vulnerable position.

Dozens of companies are using the Bitcoin 2022 conference, which runs from Wednesday to Saturday, as a venue to network, pitch ideas and share announcements.

New York City and Silicon Valley continue to lead in 2021 with $6.5 billion and $3.9 billion in funding raised by blockchain startups. But Miami is now tied with Los Angeles, where the firms have raised more than $760 million in funding, according to market research firm CB Insights.

Cryptocurrency exchange FTX last year bought the naming rights to an NBA arena in downtown Miami, replacing American Airlines. The country’s largest crypto company…